Badhir News: PM Modi on a three-day visit to Gujarat from today

|Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Uddhav Thackeray: Mahasangram Part-2 in Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray: Mahasangram Part-2 in Maharashtra
Zee Top 10: Rain alert in more than 25 districts in UP
Zee Top 10: Rain alert in more than 25 districts in UP
Breaking News : House collapses at Delhi's Lahori Gate
Breaking News : House collapses at Delhi's Lahori Gate
Weather Update: Rain in North India Increases people's trouble
Weather Update: Rain in North India Increases people's trouble
Modi's 'Shiv Bhakti' will be seen in 'Mahakal Corridor'
Modi's 'Shiv Bhakti' will be seen in 'Mahakal Corridor'

