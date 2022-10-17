NewsVideos

Badhir News: PM Modi’s big Diwali gift to farmers

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 06:03 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Russia launches deadly drone strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv | Watch
2:39
Russia launches deadly drone strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv | Watch
Muslims chant Hanuman Chalisa at Aligarh temple, FIR registered | Watch
2:18
Muslims chant Hanuman Chalisa at Aligarh temple, FIR registered | Watch
Congress President Election: Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
8:29
Congress President Election: Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
FIFA World Cup 2022: Top richest footballers in the world
FIFA World Cup 2022: Top richest footballers in the world
India vs Australia Warm-Up Match : Team India beat Australia
10:28
India vs Australia Warm-Up Match : Team India beat Australia

