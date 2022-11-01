NewsVideos

Badhir News: Tomorrow one day state holiday in Gujarat

|Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Google to increase
Google to increase "Workspace Individual" storage from 15GB to 1TB
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi meets soldiers engaged in relief work
8:59
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi meets soldiers engaged in relief work
PM Modi to visit the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the victims of the bridge collapse incident
15:38
PM Modi to visit the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the victims of the bridge collapse incident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visit the spot in Morbi
9:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visit the spot in Morbi
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi to meet families of victims
7:56
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi to meet families of victims

