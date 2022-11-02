NewsVideos

Badhir News: Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup

|Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Ind Vs Ban T20 WC: Match stopped due to rain
8:43
Ind Vs Ban T20 WC: Match stopped due to rain
Bangladesh set revised 151 in 16 overs to beat India after rain
7:27
Bangladesh set revised 151 in 16 overs to beat India after rain
Virat Kohli achieves one of the biggest T20 World Cup records
Virat Kohli achieves one of the biggest T20 World Cup records
Indian web flooded with betting apps and online gambling
Indian web flooded with betting apps and online gambling
North Korea's latest test missiles have
North Korea's latest test missiles have "territorially encroached" South Korea. Here's how...

