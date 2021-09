Badi Bahas: Yogi Adityanath's strike on appeasement politics?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted his predecessor and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Without naming anyone, he said ‘before 2017 only those saying ‘Abba Jaan’ were enjoying ration. Hitting out at the opposition, the Chief Minister said there is no place for appeasement politics.