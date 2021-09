Bai Behas: Rahul Gandhi walks 14 km to Vaishno Devi

Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Jammu. He first left for the darshan of Mata Vaishno after reaching Jammu on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi said that he is a Kashmiri Pandit and felt at home after his visit to Mata Vaishnodevi temple.