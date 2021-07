Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as the 23rd CM of Karnataka, after BS Yediyurappa

Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka. Bommai was announced as the new Chief Minister of the state after a party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the Karnataka Raj Bhavan ceremony in Bengaluru.