'Be it MCD or Delhi government, both are corrupt' - Congress leader Krishna Tirath

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

Leaders of political parties are making tall claims and promises to win the MCD elections in Delhi. But what is the impact of these claims and promises on the ground level. Auto reporter of Zee News spoke to Congress leader Krishna Tirath. Krishna Tirath told the biggest difference between Sheila Dixit's Delhi vs Kejriwal's Delhi.