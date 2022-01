Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: Drone show event, one thousand indigenous drones colored the sky

'Beating Retreat' ceremony has begun at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday, marking the formal end of Republic Day celebrations. To commemorate 75 years of independence, this function was celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The laser show was organized here for the first time. Drone show was also organized in which the sky was colored through one thousand indigenous drones.