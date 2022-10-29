NewsVideos

Before polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee to implement UCC

|Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:20 PM IST
Ahead of the Assembly election, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi Saturday announced that the Gujarat cabinet has decided to implement a uniform civil code.

All Videos

Kejriwal, Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari
1:8
Kejriwal, Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari
Gujarat Elections 2022: CM Arvind Kejriwal sought public suggestion on CM's face
8:49
Gujarat Elections 2022: CM Arvind Kejriwal sought public suggestion on CM's face
Scuffle over car parking in Ghaziabad's Loni area | Watch
2:6
Scuffle over car parking in Ghaziabad's Loni area | Watch
Sundarbans Tiger : Tiger fight in sunderbans | Watch
1:52
Sundarbans Tiger : Tiger fight in sunderbans | Watch
Center notifies amendments to IT Rules | Zee
2:40
Center notifies amendments to IT Rules | Zee

Trending Videos

1:8
Kejriwal, Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari
8:49
Gujarat Elections 2022: CM Arvind Kejriwal sought public suggestion on CM's face
2:6
Scuffle over car parking in Ghaziabad's Loni area | Watch
1:52
Sundarbans Tiger : Tiger fight in sunderbans | Watch
2:40
Center notifies amendments to IT Rules | Zee
Uniform Civil Code,uniform civil code in gujarat,uniform civil code debate,uniform civil code kya hai,what is uniform civil code,uniform civil code news,uniform civil code india,uniform civil code bjp,debate on uniform civil code in india,gujarat uniform civil code,uniform civil code in india,uniform civil code meaning,uniform civil code in hindi,uniform civil code explained,uniform civil code pros and cons,uniform civil code upsc,