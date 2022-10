Bengal Cyclone: ​​Increasing threat of cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

On the occasion of Diwali, there is a cloud of crisis over Bengal. Due to Sitarang, rain starts in North and South 24 Parganas of West Bengal from Diwali. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas on October 25 due to the storm.