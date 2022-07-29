NewsVideos

Bengal Recruitment Scam: I am a victim of conspiracy - Partha Chatterjee

ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time, raids have been conducted on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, raid is going on on the second flat of Arpita arrested in teacher recruitment scam since yesterday. ED has got 30 crore cash from inside the flat in this flat, along with 5 kg of gold has also been recovered. Along with this, Parth and Arpita reached ESI Hospital for medical test.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:31 PM IST
ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time, raids have been conducted on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, raid is going on on the second flat of Arpita arrested in teacher recruitment scam since yesterday. ED has got 30 crore cash from inside the flat in this flat, along with 5 kg of gold has also been recovered. Along with this, Parth and Arpita reached ESI Hospital for medical test.

All Videos

Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal
3:19
Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal
'You don't talk to me': Sonia vs Smriti in Lok Sabha over Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark
'You don't talk to me': Sonia vs Smriti in Lok Sabha over Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark
Big statement of Karnataka CM on criminals
3:48
Big statement of Karnataka CM on criminals
Medical examination of Parth and Arpita will be done at ESI Hospital
7:33
Medical examination of Parth and Arpita will be done at ESI Hospital
Superfast 11: 2 terrorist modules in Assam
6:30
Superfast 11: 2 terrorist modules in Assam

Trending Videos

3:19
Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal
'You don't talk to me': Sonia vs Smriti in Lok Sabha over Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark
3:48
Big statement of Karnataka CM on criminals
7:33
Medical examination of Parth and Arpita will be done at ESI Hospital
6:30
Superfast 11: 2 terrorist modules in Assam
arpita mukherjee's house,ed raid arpita mukherjee house,ed raids at arpita mukherjee house,ed raids arpita mukherjeec,Arpita Mukherjee,arpita mukherjee news,arpita mukherjee 20 crore rupees,arpita mukherjees house,arpita mukherjee ed raid,20 crore cash arpita mukherjee,arpita mukherjee 20 crore cash,latest news arpita mukherjee,ed raid arpita mukherjee,arpita mukherjee ed,ed raid on parth chatterjee house,arpita mukherjee live,arpita mukherjee songs,