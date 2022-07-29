Bengal Recruitment Scam: I am a victim of conspiracy - Partha Chatterjee

ED has taken a big action in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal. Till late night, ED raids have gone on at the house of Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has raided the houses of several officials including 2 ministers. At the same time, raids have been conducted on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, raid is going on on the second flat of Arpita arrested in teacher recruitment scam since yesterday. ED has got 30 crore cash from inside the flat in this flat, along with 5 kg of gold has also been recovered. Along with this, Parth and Arpita reached ESI Hospital for medical test.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

