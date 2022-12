Efforts on to rescue Madhya Pradesh boy stuck in 55-feet borewell

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

In Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an 8-year-old child had fallen into the Tanmay borewell on Tuesday evening. The rescue operation is going on for the last 3 days. Now the work of making the tunnel is in its final stages. Rescue operation is going on continuously to save Tanmay in Mandvi village of Betul district.