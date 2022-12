videoDetails

BF.7 Variant: 39 People Tests COVID Positive out of 6000 Samples Taken at Airport in last 2 days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

The explosion of COVID's New Variant in China has alerted the Indian Government. Screening of foreign passengers has been started at airports. In last two days, samples of 6000 passengers were taken, out of which 39 people were found to be corona positive. Know in detail what's the present status of Corona in India.