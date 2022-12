videoDetails

BF.7 Variant: Corona cases increase rapidly after January, Indian Government in on alert

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

In view of the uncontrollable situation of Corona in China, Indian Government in on alert. The government is trying to be cautious against the new variant of Corona in India. According to experts, there may be an increase in corona cases in the next 40 days. Watch this report to know how much covid risk is there in January?