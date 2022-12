videoDetails

BF.7 Variant: Manoj Tiwari comments on PM Modi's review meeting, says, 'It is very necessary, we will have to think in time'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting today after only a few cases of Corona came to the fore. BJP's Manoj Tiwari said on PM Modi's review meeting ahead of time, 'It is very necessary, will have to think in time'.