BF 7 variant of Corona virus created a stir, voting is also going on for the last rites

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

A new variant of Corona virus BF 7 has been found in the country. This is the same variant which is spreading terror in China. It is also being considered as a sub variant of Omicron. Seeing its devastation in China, the whole world is in awe.