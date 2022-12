videoDetails

Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine gets approval, available on COWIN Platform from today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Nasal vaccine of Bharat Biotech has been approved. Nasal vaccine will be available on COWIN platform from today. This vaccine will be administered as a booster dose. Currently, nasal vaccine will be givenin private hospitals.