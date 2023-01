videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 145 days, 4 thousand km journey - Target 2024? Yatra will make the face of the opposition?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Bharat Jodo Yatra ended on Sunday. After this, the journey ended today in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded with a rally in Srinagar today amid heavy snowfall. Rahul Gandhi said that one should not live in fear in this life. Life has to be lived without fear.