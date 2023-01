videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Central Government On India-China Border Dispute

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Today is the last day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Ahead of this, Rahul was seen attacking Central Government. He made a big statement attacking the Center on the India-China border dispute and said, 'China is in possession of our 2000 KM land'.