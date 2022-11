Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi lashed out at BJP-RSS, said, 'RSS wants to destroy the constitution'

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will be held in Indore today, but before that, while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Mau Congress leader Rahul fiercely attacked BJP and RSS and said, 'RSS wants to destroy the constitution' .