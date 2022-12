videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Sonia Gandhi will be included

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi will conduct Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur today. Sonia Gandhi will join Rahul in this journey. Today's yatra has been named 'Mahila Shakti Padyatra'