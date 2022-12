videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra join the yatra after entering Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

The padyatra, being led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has covered a distance of over 2,800 km so far. Bharat Jodo Yatra will move towards Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and finally Jammu and Kashmir after 8 days break in Delhi. Today is the 108th day of this journey