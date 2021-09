Bhupendra Patel swear-in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat state on Monday

BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel on Monday (September 13, 2021) took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat, after the abrupt resignation of the first CM Vijay Rupani ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. Bhupendra Patel had reached the Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar to meet Vijay Rupani before the swearing-in ceremony.