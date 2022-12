videoDetails

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat's New CM In Gandhi Nagar Today

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony will be conducted in Gandhinagar today after record-breaking victory in Gujarat. Bhupendra will take oath for the second time for the post of Gujarat's Chief Minister at 2 pm. Know who all will attend Gujarat's CM oath taking ceremony and why the programs is special?