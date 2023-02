videoDetails

Nikki Murder Case: Big Disclosure In CBI Investigation, Sahil Gehlot Makes Big Revelation

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Another Shraddha like murder case took place in Delhi's Haridasnagar. A boy named Sahil Gehlot killed Nikki and kept her dead body in fridge. A big confession has come in CBI investigation of this case. Sahil confessed that he committed the murder near Nigambodh Ghat.