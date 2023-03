videoDetails

Big disclosure in Umesh Pal murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Another big disclosure in Umesh Pal murder case. In this case, UP STF team has got a big evidence in their hands. The possibility of the matter being linked to Lucknow has been expressed. Sources said that a builder from Lucknow had given Rs 1.5 crore to the son of mafia Atiq Ahmed for the murder of Umesh Pal.