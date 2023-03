videoDetails

Big disclosure in Umesh Pal murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Yogi government's vigorous action is going on in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. There has been a big disclosure related to this matter. It is being told that Umesh Pal was shot with a Colt pistol.