Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
The police has solved the mystery of the recent bomb blasts in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan.

