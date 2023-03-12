हिन्दी
Big news from Bihar's Kishanganj
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 12, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
In Bihar's Kishanganj, miscreants have set fire to 2 temples. In this incident, the priest's house and 3 shops were burnt to ashes.
