Big news in Delhi liquor Scam, YSR Congress MP's son arrest

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

In the Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate has made another arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy alleged scam case. ED has arrested Magunta Raghava Reddy of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.