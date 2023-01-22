NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big News Related to West Bengal Violence

|Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Political violence in West Bengal is not taking the name of stopping. Yesterday there was violence at two places in Bengal. And today a bag full of bombs was found in 24 Parganas of Bengal

All Videos

3000 page draft charge sheet ready in Shraddha Murder Case
11:5
3000 page draft charge sheet ready in Shraddha Murder Case
BJP leader Ram Kadam come out in support of Dhirendra Shastri
1:11
BJP leader Ram Kadam come out in support of Dhirendra Shastri
Disclosure of big conspiracy against India - sources
2:32
Disclosure of big conspiracy against India - sources
Sadhvi Prachi come out in support of Bageshwar Dham Baba
1:4
Sadhvi Prachi come out in support of Bageshwar Dham Baba
LG's Meeting with Police Administration Regarding Jammu Blast Case
9:54
LG's Meeting with Police Administration Regarding Jammu Blast Case

Trending Videos

11:5
3000 page draft charge sheet ready in Shraddha Murder Case
1:11
BJP leader Ram Kadam come out in support of Dhirendra Shastri
2:32
Disclosure of big conspiracy against India - sources
1:4
Sadhvi Prachi come out in support of Bageshwar Dham Baba
9:54
LG's Meeting with Police Administration Regarding Jammu Blast Case
West Bengal Violence,West Bengal,Bengal violence,violence in West Bengal,Violence in Bengal,Birbhum violence,bengal violence news,violence,West Bengal elections,birbhum bengal violence,bengal violence of birbhum,post poll violence in bengal,bengal birbhum violence,West Bengal election,West Bengal poll violence,West Bengal BJP,Bengal,Kolkata violence,west bengal violence state,West Bengal news,birbhum violence bengal news,