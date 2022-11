Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

After the Supreme Court's decision of EWS, BJP General Secretary BL Santosh has welcomed the decision by tweeting. He wrote that the Supreme Court upheld the validity of EWS for the unreserved classes. Also he has written that another big credit to PM Modi.