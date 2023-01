videoDetails

Big statement of 'Yogendra Yadav' at Lal Chowk, said, hoisted the tricolor, there is no fear

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Yogendra Yadav was also walking along with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Yogendra Yadav said for the famous 'Lal Chowk' in Kashmir that there is no atmosphere of fear here. Rahul's journey has ended in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir.