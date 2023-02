videoDetails

Big statement on 'live-in-relation' by National Commission for Women

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

In the capital Delhi, a person named Sahil has killed his girlfriend. Both Sahil and Nikki lived in a live-in relationship. On which now the statement of Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women has come to the fore. He has described 'live-in-relation' as unsafe.