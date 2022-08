Big stir in J&K Congress after Ghulam Nabi's resignation

After the resignation of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the process of resignation of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir Congress has started. There has been a big split in the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

After the resignation of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the process of resignation of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir Congress has started. There has been a big split in the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir.