videoDetails

Bihar Board's 10th Standard Paper Leaked, Questions sent in WhatsApp Group

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Bihar Board Exam Hindi: Bihar Board 10th exams are going on. Meanwhile, news of Bihar Board's 10th paper being leaked is coming. It is being told that the paper has been leaked from WhatsApp chat. Some photos are going viral on WhatsApp with the claim that they are of Bihar Board's 10th Hindi exam.