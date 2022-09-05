NewsVideos

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 'Mission Delhi'

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the responsibility of uniting the opposition on his shoulders and under this mission he has reached Delhi on a 3-day tour. In Delhi, Nitish Kumar is going to meet with senior leaders of all parties including Rahul Gandhi.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:09 PM IST
