Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar clarifies on Ramcharitmanas statement

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar made indecent remarks about Ramcharitmanas and said, 'Ramcharitmanas is hated in the society'. Now Chandrashekhar has clarified about this statement and said, 'I did not say anything wrong'.