Bihar News: BJP attacks Bihar government over law and order

In Bihar's capital Patna, fearless criminals shot and killed an army soldier in Kankarbagh Colony. Even after 12 hours, the police could find any clue about the killers. After the incident, BJP targeted the Bihar government. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that law and order has failed in Bihar and criminals have become fearless.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:29 PM IST
