Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish insulted the martyrs of 1974 - Nityanand Rai

In the midst of the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Nityanand Rai has made a big attack on Nitish Kumar, saying that he has insulted the martyrs of 1974. Let us tell you, BJP has announced to protest in entire Bihar today. BJP says Nitish has insulted the mandate.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

In the midst of the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Nityanand Rai has made a big attack on Nitish Kumar, saying that he has insulted the martyrs of 1974. Let us tell you, BJP has announced to protest in entire Bihar today. BJP says Nitish has insulted the mandate.