Bihar Political drama: What Sushil Modi said on new Law Minister Kartik Kumar

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi has an exclusive conversation with Zee Media amid the growing controversy over Bihar's new Law Minister Kartik Kumar. During this, Sushil Modi said that it is the misfortune of Bihar that such a person has been made Law Minister who is absconding in the case of kidnapping.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

