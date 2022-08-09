Bihar Politics Crisis: Tejashwi Yadav says BJP's agenda will not be successful

After the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister, preparations have intensified to form a new government in Bihar. After submitting his resignation to the Governor, Nitish Kumar met RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav. After this, while talking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that BJP's agenda will not be successful.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

