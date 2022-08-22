NewsVideos

Bihar Student Protest: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav orders inquiry

In Patna, students were protesting for the conduct of TET exam. Meanwhile, the dominance of the ADM of Patna was seen. The officer threw the student on the ground and hurled sticks at him. The student had the tricolor in his hand, which was snatched by the policeman standing there and the ADM was caught on camera mercilessly showering sticks on the student. On this matter, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has appealed to the students to exercise restraint.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
