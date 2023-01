videoDetails

Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar give a controversial statement on Shri Ramcharitmanas

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar had given a controversial statement on Shri Ramcharitmanas at Nalanda University a few days back. Actually he said that Shriramcharitmanas is a book that spreads hatred. After which a case has been registered against him in Bihar. Education Minister Chandrashekhar is still firm on his statement. But JDU does not agree with his statement. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.