NewsVideos

Bihar's political unrest is on the rise.

Political agitation is increasing in Bihar. JDU can form the government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD by announcing breaking the alliance with BJP today. A meeting of the grand alliance is going on at the house of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. At the same time, JDU has also called a meeting of its MLAs and has also sought time to meet Governor Fagu Chauhan. And he has got 4 PM time from Raj Bhavan.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
Political agitation is increasing in Bihar. JDU can form the government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD by announcing breaking the alliance with BJP today. A meeting of the grand alliance is going on at the house of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. At the same time, JDU has also called a meeting of its MLAs and has also sought time to meet Governor Fagu Chauhan. And he has got 4 PM time from Raj Bhavan.

All Videos

Why has the govt. limited the cooling systems in Spain?
Why has the govt. limited the cooling systems in Spain?
Nitish Kumar will meet Governor soon
14:37
Nitish Kumar will meet Governor soon
Bihar Politics: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has given some hints by tweet
2:12
Bihar Politics: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has given some hints by tweet
India records a growth in year-on-year fuel consumption. What are the numbers?
India records a growth in year-on-year fuel consumption. What are the numbers?
Political agitation is increasing in Bihar
13:34
Political agitation is increasing in Bihar

Trending Videos

Why has the govt. limited the cooling systems in Spain?
14:37
Nitish Kumar will meet Governor soon
2:12
Bihar Politics: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has given some hints by tweet
India records a growth in year-on-year fuel consumption. What are the numbers?
13:34
Political agitation is increasing in Bihar
Nitish Kumar,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar pm material,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar latest news,pm material,nitish kumar video,nitish kumar pm candidate,pm material nitish kumar,nitish kumar is pm material,pm material statement nitish kumar,pm candidate nitish kumar,nitish kumar presidential candidate,nitish kumar for pm,nitish kumar opposition presidential candidate,nitish kumar pm material news,upendra kushwaha pm on nitish kumar,PM Modi,modi vs nitish,