Biryani scam of 43 lakhs surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir

Biryani scam worth Rs 43 lakh has come to light in Jammu and Kashmir. In this case, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has lodged a complaint against the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

