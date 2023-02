videoDetails

BJP and AAP Protesting on Roads Over Delhi MCD's Mayor Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Delhi MCD's Mayor has not been elected yet. Mayor Election was postponed for the third time on Monday amid heavy uproar, after which BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have come to protest on road. Watch how tremendous slogans are being raised during the protest.