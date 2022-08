BJP approached me with offer to join party to close CBI cases - Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP has extended an offer to him to join BJP for closing CBI-ED cases. He said that he would prefer to get beheaded than bowing down.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

