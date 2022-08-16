BJP calls meeting in Delhi amid turmoil in Bihar politics

In view of the ongoing turmoil in the politics of Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a meeting in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah has reached the BJP office for this meeting. Also Sushil Modi, Ravi Shankar, Harish Dwivedi, Samrat Chaudhary, Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, Shahnawaz Hussain, Ashwini Choubey, Mangal Pandey, Janak Ram, Kishore Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Radha Mohan Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad have reached.

